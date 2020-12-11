Mount Holly police officer, 25, killed during encounter with suspect

Mount Holly police officer shot and killed in the line of duty, CMPD says
A Mount Holly police officer died early Friday after he was shot during an on-duty confrontation with a burglary suspect.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the officer as 25-year-old Tyler Avery Herndon, who had been an officer with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.
The suspect, a 24-year-old male, also was shot during the encounter. He was treated at a hospital before he was released and charged in the case.
The incident began around 3:30 a.m. when Mount Holly police officers got a report that someone had broken into a commercial property in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, near the Mount Holly Car Wash.
When Herndon and other Mount Holly officers got to the location, they encountered an armed suspect. “During the encounter, several shots were fired between the subject and several Mount Holly police officers,” CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said in a written statement.
Herndon, who was struck during the gunfire, was taken to CaroMont Main hospital where he later died.
A Gaston County police officer also responded to the call, Tufano said. No other officers were reported injured.
The suspect also was struck by a bullet. His injuries were reported to be minor, and he was charged with murder after he was treated at a hospital and released.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating what happened during the encounter, a standard practice following an officer-involved shooting. Two Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County officer were placed on administrative leave pending internal and state investigations.
The Mount Holly police chief has scheduled an afternoon press briefing. This article will be updated as more information is made available.
Share your thoughts about this article: Click here