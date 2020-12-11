Mount Holly police officer, 25, killed during encounter with suspect

Mount Holly police officer shot and killed in the line of duty, CMPD says

A Mount Holly police officer died early Friday after he was shot during an on-duty confrontation with a burglary suspect.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the officer as 25-year-old Tyler Avery Herndon, who had been an officer with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.

The suspect, a 24-year-old male, also was shot during the encounter. He was treated at a hospital before he was released and charged in the case.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. when Mount Holly police officers got a report that someone had broken into a commercial property in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, near the Mount Holly Car Wash.