1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police officers responded to a discharging firearm call for service in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive near Tom Hunter Road shortly after 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A short time later, a second victim from the same incident arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This fatal shooting marks Charlotte’s 110th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with homicide detectives. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.