CMPD Chief Jennings ‘feels fine’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings confirmed in a Tuesday tweet that he tested positive for Covid-19. He also tweeted that he immediately quarantined himself inside his home several days ago after learning that he had been exposed to the virus.

Jennings posted his positive results an hour after Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will enter a modified Stay at Home order effective Friday. The executive order requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Additionally, certain businesses — including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and most retail stores — will be required to close by 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants must end all sales for onsite alcohol consumption by 9 p.m.

The order will be in place until at least Jan. 8, 2021, Cooper said.

Jennings now joins the 404,032 Covid-19 cases reported in North Carolina as of today. He is the first top Charlotte city leader to announce testing positive for Covid-19. Besides experiencing fatigue, Jennings tweeted that he feels fine and is continuing to conduct department meetings from home.

“The virus has impacted far too many of us,” Jennings tweeted. “Please continue to follow health guidelines as we fight this battle together.”