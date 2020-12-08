3 injured in triple shooting in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shut down the 1500 block of West Boulevard Monday evening to investigate a triple shooting that sent three people to local hospitals.

CMPD officers initially responded to reports of the shooting near Remount Road shortly after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic transported the individual to a local hospital.

Not long after finding the first victim, officers discovered another individual had been shot but had non-life-threatening injuries. The person transported themselves to an area hospital.

Roughly 45 minutes after the first service call, police say a third victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at an area hospital claiming to have been shot at the West Boulevard incident.

CMPD’s Westover Division detectives have taken the lead on the investigation and are asking for the public’s help in providing information.