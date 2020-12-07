CMPD officers wounds man suspected of robbing convenience store

A man suspected of robbing a convenience store in southwest Charlotte was wounded by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer early Sunday.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. when CMPD officers were dispatched to a store in the 9300 block of Steele Creek Road in response to a reported robbery.

When the police officers got there, the suspect shot at the officers, and one of the officers shot back, according to an initial report released by CMPD.

The suspect drove away, with the officers in pursuit. The case ended when the suspect crashed his car into a utility pole in the 2100 block of S. Tryon Street.

“When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, they discovered he sustained a gunshot wound. Medic transported the suspect to the hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound and injuries he sustained in the vehicle collision,” the department said in the statement.