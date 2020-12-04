Saturday News Quiz Dec. 5

By Bethany Lane December 4, 2020 It’s been a busy week in the Queen City. Did you keep up? Quiz Dec. 5 2020 1. HealthThe Covid-19 vaccine could come to NC before 2021. Which of the following groups are not on the list to receive the vaccine first?People in long-term carePeople at risk for severe illnessHealth care providersTeachers2. SportsWith Covid-19 affecting the playability of in-person sports, a Black-owned nonprofit whose goal is to increase minority participation in the esports industry made history by creating:an HBCU Esports Leaguea video game with solely minority charactersthe first virtual esports class at an HBCUfree esport seminars for teens3. QCity BizLocal nonprofit, Roof Above, bought an 88-unit hotel that will serve as a shelter for women & families this winter. Next summer they'll renovate the hotel to become:a pay what you can hotelpermanent supportive housingan upscale 5 star hotela movie theater4. InstagramWe caught up with a local Black entrepreneur who recently opened her businesses second location in Charlotte, V-spa, which caters to:pregnant women onlyvertebrae bones in your spinea women's reproductive systemviolin therapy5. HBCU NewsThis NC school is in the final stages of becoming accredited after years of financial uncertainty. Allowing their students to have access to federal funding.UNC AshevilleBrevard CollegeWarren Wilson CollegeBennett CollegeName First Last Email EmailThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. TweetShareShare0 Shares Share your thoughts about this article: Click here Leave a Reply Cancel replyEditors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.Name * Email * City Daytime Phone Comment * TweetShareShare0 Shares
Share your thoughts about this article: Click here