Roof Above purchases hotel for emergency shelter, will convert into permanent housing

To provide much-needed housing in Charlotte ahead of the colder months, nonprofit Roof Above has bought an 88-unit hotel that will serve as an emergency shelter for women and families.

Through the estimated $12 million deal, Roof Above (formerly the Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter of Charlotte) will also begin renovations next summer to transform the old Quality Inn hotel at the intersection of Clanton Road and Interstate 77 into permanent supportive housing. Once complete, the renovated facility will replicate the 120-unit Moore Place housing community north of uptown Charlotte. Moore Place currently provides affordable housing, on-site case management and medical care for those who have experienced chronic homelessness.

The Charlotte region faces a significant need for options in sheltering and housing those who are experiencing homelessness, Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above, said in the nonprofit’s press release.

As of July 31, 2,782 people are experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, according to the county’s 2020 State of Housing Instability and Homelessness Report. Of that total, 1,035 individuals were experiencing homelessness as a family. In cases of chronic homelessness, 446 individuals were without shelter and 1,116 were homeless with access to housing.

Roof Above suspended its Room in the Inn winter shelter program due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the organization has added capacity to provide shelter for men, the hotel will accommodate women and children in a partnership between Roof Above and Salvation Army.