3 killed in Charlotte shootings during holiday weekend

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported three fatal shootings over the long Thanksgiving holiday — the latest reported Sunday just before midnight.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Bustlehead Court in the University City Division. CMPD said the victim was a male but did not release his name. No arrest was announced.

Also:

Rory Earl Montgomery, 60, died Thursday after he was shot near the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue in the Metro Division. No arrest was announced.

David Sanders, 42, died after he was shot near the 2500 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road in the Metro Division. A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder.

CMPD also announced the arrest of a 15-year-old girl suspected in the Nov. 20 killing of 16-year-old Joshua Clawson. The arrest was the second in the case; days earlier, a 16-year-old girl also was charged with murder.

Clawson was shot near the 3000 block of Reid Avenue in the Westover Division and died days later. The department has not said what led to the shooting.