Black Charlotte’s Holiday Gift Guide

This year we want to connect our readers to some local, Black-owned businesses that you can support during the holiday season and beyond.

Below, we’ve partnered with some featured retailers in the Queen City, each with a holiday deal just for QCity Metro readers.

Farther down, you’ll see an extensive list of Black-owned retail shops and services in Charlotte. Each offers something unique, so you’ll find the gifts you’ve been missing.

A gift of self-care from Perfect Blue Alchemy

Perfect Blue Alchemy offers handcrafted organic, vegan and natural perfumes, body products and home items made from organic essential oils and organic plant oils. They are a woman- and minority-owned company founded in Charlotte in 2015.

Perfect Blue Alchemy found that one of the most difficult items for women on their wellness journey away from toxic, damaging products was perfumes, so from this need, Perfect Blue Alchemy was born. Self-care is so important, especially now. They specialize in helping people achieve their best self-care. From their signature fragrances that also have therapeutic whole body benefits, they branched out into skincare, haircare and home items.

Holiday Happenings – Use code LOVEPBA for 10% off your order! Cannot be combined with other offers.

For the connoisseur in your life, a gift from Davidson Wine Co.

Davidson Wine Co. was born from a desire to bring affordable and locally made wine options to the Lake Norman Area. Their wines are made from the finest grapes sourced from vineyards around the world, enabling Davidson Wine Co. to craft outstanding wines with a true international flavor. They offer a selection of reds, whites, specialty, and sangria wines, along with a warm and inviting atmosphere for enjoying wine while spending time with friends and family.

Holiday Happenings – Pre-sales for wine start 11/27; buy one $50 gift card on Small Business Saturday and get a $10 free. Holiday gift baskets include a custom label for a personal gift.

Take a friend to relax at The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary is a herbal tea lounge, located in the Historic Camp Greene area, that includes loose-leaf organic teas and complementary pastries to savor and enjoy. The tea-bar’s sensory experience delights patrons and allows them to unplug and experience serenity from aromatherapy, local art in the gallery and soft jazz music. There’s also an outdoor stringed light patio and walking labyrinth to enjoy a meditative stroll. The tea-bar is named after the owner’s grandmother, who enjoyed having guests over to her living room and front porch. The tea-bar hosts live music on the first Fridays of each month and various events throughout the month. The beautiful, sacred space also is available for small group rentals.

Holiday Happenings – 25% off first cup of tea for QCity Metro readers!

Nurture young minds with Cocoa Cutie

Cocoa Cutie is a children’s brand that features one-of-a-kind characters that help build children’s self-esteem with products that reflect what children see in the mirror, as well as their hobbies, interests and imagination. Cocoa Cutie’s line of products includes children’s apparel, backpacks, home décor, and activities. Cocoa Cutie is a woman- and minority-owned company founded here in Charlotte.

Cocoa Cutie is inspired by the creator’s own family. She wanted to find products that reflected the children in her family but couldn’t find what she was looking for. She literally took to the drawing board, so each character is one of kind and reflects and celebrates the diversity not only in her family but also in the world. As Cocoa Cutie has grown, they now have characters in dance, gymnasts, STEM, soccer, taekwondo, and so many more that celebrate what your child wants to be, do, or imagine!

Cocoa Cutie is available inside Northlake and Carolina Place malls inside Happy Kat Candles & Gifts.

Holiday Happenings – for online use only: use code COCOAQC for 15% off your order! Cannot be combined with any other offers.

For your friend who needs a break: Natural Bliss Body Studio

Natural Bliss Body Studio was opened in July 2018 in Harrisburg, NC, by Shondra Bailey, licensed massage therapist. She wanted to bring more holistic ways of a healthier life to her clients and community. Natural Bliss Body Studio aspires to ease stress, tension and pain, to contribute to a healthy lifestyle and well-being, and to always think of creative ways to encourage and support our clients’ goals of a healthier way of life.

They offer massages, facials, spa day packages, body treatments, yoni steams, infrared sauna, salt therapy, waxing, memberships & packages. They have monthly specials and new services coming soon. Self-care at its finest is what you get with Natural Bliss Body Studio.

Holiday Happenings – buy $200 in gift cards and get a FREE 60-minute massage! $50 coupon book showcases services at a discounted rate. New Blissful Spa Day Packages starting at $100

Help loved ones embrace the culture with unique gifts from Heritage House

What began as a love of collecting unique items that speak to the African American spirit and experience, now serves as a way for Mary Wilson, African American entrepreneur, to share her passion with others.

It was 25 years ago when Mary Wilson established Heritage House in Charlotte, N.C., originally coined as an African accessory shop. For Mary, her passion to discover unique items that celebrate African culture remained alive over the years. In October, she launched Heritage House as an online store, giving individuals from around the world an opportunity to browse and purchase items that celebrate and support the rich African American culture.

“My vision is to share the breadth and depth of who we are as African Americans and to honor the great diversity within our community,” Mary says. “I am humbled by and grateful for the support of all those who have and will share in this journey.”

To learn more about Heritage House and to shop its unique curated collection of art, books, cards, gifts, and home decor, visit their website.

Holiday Happenings – 10% off all candles for QCity Metro readers; use code QCITY10

Give an elegant night in with Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service

Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service provides elegant, in-home dining experiences to help their clients celebrate life’s special moments. They specialize in private, multi-course plated dinner parties.

“For over a decade, we’ve been preparing food with love and curating experiences that create memories that last a lifetime. We believe that feasting together is a powerful thing. Food comforts us, brings us joy and ultimately, unites us.

It is our pleasure to create an atmosphere of ease and honor with every dining experience.”

Dining with Heart & Soul feels more like a royal experience than just a dinner party. Executive Chef Lisa Brooks, a Charlotte native, and her team of classically trained, Black, female chefs create a journey with exquisitely prepared cuisine, top-tier service and a story behind every dish.

In addition to dinner parties, Heart & Soul offers Candlelight Dinners for Two and Weekly Meal Prep Service.

Holiday Happenings – Heart & Soul Gift Cards are a perfect last-minute Christmas gift. Use code QCMETRO to get 10% off any gift card purchase.

Give a membership to QCity Metro

Our Press Club members helps us pay the writers, graphic designers, and photographers who make QCity Metro possible. We strive to be your source for news and culture in Charlotte’s Black community. Our reporting and stories aim to promote Black excellence, social connectedness & civic engagement, via an informed and collective voice. We need your support. For $50 for a year or $80 for two years, you can surprise a friend with a gift that supports Black journalism.

Beauty Services

Apparel

Specialty Stores

Services

Accessories

Beauty Products