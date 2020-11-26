This popular retail shop is anticipating Black Friday to recoup lost sales

For 704 Shop co-owner Christopher Moxley, Black Friday will be an opportunity to recoup revenue lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Black Friday signals the beginning of the holiday shopping season. It’s the biggest shopping day of the year for 704 Shop and the majority of retailers, Moxley said. But with Covid-19 affecting 2020’s bottom line, Black Friday will be a way for Moxley and co-owners Scott Wooten and Jerri Shephard to continue to boost sales after a three-month store closure from March through mid-June.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales during November and December will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 totaling between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.

For the second consecutive year, Moxley said the South End storefront will be closed on Black Friday because of possible capacity issues. Last year, the owners recognized they wouldn’t be able to service customers quickly. This year, Covid-19 restrictions and safety guidelines forced their hand.

“We know that we have such loyal supporters, and that’s a great thing, but it would be a very bad look to have our store packed full of people,” Moxley told QCity Metro.