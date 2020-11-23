JCSU partners with CMPD, other agencies to increase safety surrounding campus

To curb violent crime around Johnson C. Smith University and along Beatties Ford Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and JCSU campus police have partnered on a joint plan to keep students and the campus community safe.

Campus Police Chief Jermaine Cherry said his department became increasingly concerned with rising crime in the area, including criminal activity near the Two-Way Stop convenience store on West Trade Street, loitering close to the university, breaking and entering of community members’ homes and assaults. After recent shootings close to campus, JCSU police assisted CMPD with identifying possible suspects.

With three resident halls on the west side of campus, Cherry said students have to either drive or walk on streets where violent crime happens frequently.

“That’s what brought a sense of urgency to this matter,” he said.

Jermaine Cherry, campus police chief at Johnson C. Smith University

Cherry met with officers from CMPD’s Metro Division and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden, with both agencies pledging resources to reduce violence and homelessness surrounding the school. In those meetings, CMPD officers and campus police developed a joint plan to provide a more safe and secure environment for JSCU students, faculty and staff.