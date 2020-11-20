Uptown fun this weekend: A real who-done-it outdoor crime mystery

Sponsored by:

Grab your coat and get ready for an “immersive true crime experience.”

Starting this weekend in uptown Charlotte, visitors can take part in a “walking theatrical” — an outdoor experience where groups of 35 people walk a route, meeting up with actors along the way to receive clues that allow them to solve an art theft.

Sponsored by Blumenthal Performing Arts, this movable mystery takes the masked and socially distanced audience along a route throughout Uptown, with mysterious stops and characters along the way!

The performance runs through Dec. 13. Tickets at BlumenthalArts.org.

Also this holiday season:

Charlotte Center City Partners, in partnership with Art Pop Street Gallery and Lowe’s, is creating a holiday art installation in Uptown. Local and regional artists will transform the Truist Plaza into a holiday winter wonderland of uniquely decorated Christmas trees.

Lowe’s has provided the trees and assorted decorations; the rest is up to the artists.

The art installation will be on display from Nov. 21 – Dec. 20.

Uptown this weekend:

Friday

Movies at Victoria Yards: “Elf”

Victoria Yards (7th and Tryon streets)

Movie is free, but registration required.

6:30 p.m. — Live music, food trucks and Resident Culture with adult beverages. (Age 21 and up) Movie begins at 8 p.m.

Socially distanced seating, masks required and Covid screening questionnaire upon admittance.

Saturday

Saturday fun at Victoria Yards

Victoria Yards (7th and Tryon streets)

Noon – 5 p.m. — Live music, food trucks and cold brews from Resident Culture. (Age 21 and up)

Friday & Saturday

Middle C Jazz Club Anniversary Celebration of Stevie Wonder

300 S. Brevard Street

Featuring Noel Freidline, Maria Howell, Adam McKnight, Juan Rollan, Zach Page, & Justin Varnes.

Friday – Sunday

Street Eats

5 p.m. Friday — 9 p.m. Sunday

Support Charlotte restaurants at this weekly dining experience. To facilitat social distancing, city officials will close off specific blocks of Tryon Street so that tables can be placed on sidewalks and in curb lanes. Center City Partners is working with the new Uptown-focused Intown Delivery Service so that restaurants outside of those specific blocks can have food delivered.

204 North, SIP and The Asbury are participating in the Street Eats Program with extended patios.

Center City Ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions and provide hospitality

Food Trucks are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Discounted Parking and Ride Transit

Free and $1 parking spaces are available from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday. The decks are:

Seventh Street Station – Free

Fifth Third Center – $1.00

Truist (formerly Hearst) Parking Deck – $1.00

As always, public transit is a great option. Check RideTransit.org for schedules.

