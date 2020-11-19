Three Bone Theatre’s “HANDS UP” explores being Black in America

“HANDS UP: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments,” a play that explores Blackness in a culture of institutional profiling, opens tonight with a live virtual performance.

Three Bone Theatre enlisted On Q Productions founder and artistic director Quentin Talley to direct the all-Black cast of local actors bringing life to the timely topics of social justice and police violence.

New York-based theater movement The New Black Fest originally commissioned seven Black playwrights to write a collection of monologues inspired by the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown. The featured “testaments” include:

“Superiority Fantasy” by Nathan James,

“Holes in My Identity” by Nathan Yungerberg,

“They Shootin! Or I Ain’t Neva Scared…” by Idris Goodwin, “Dead of Night… The Execution of…” by Nambi E. Kelley,

“Abortion” by NSangou Njikam,

“Walking Next to Michael Brown” by Eric Micha Holmes

“How I Feel” by Dennis A. Allen II

“It gives another perspective on what Blackness means and the complexities of Blackness, especially in America,” Talley told us about his Three Bone directorial debut.

Each actor in the Three Bone production will perform one of the 10 to 15-minute monologues live from the Duke Energy Theatre at Spirit Square. Because of Covid, there won’t be an in-person audience.