Mecklenburg DA announces changes to deal with backlogged cases

Faced with a backlog of cases because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Mecklenburg County district attorney on Wednesday announced a series of internal changes designed to speed up criminal prosecutions.

Jury trials in North Carolina resumed this week for the first time since March 13, when the first cases of Covid-19 began to raise health concerns. Now after that eight-month shutdown, about 700 criminal defendants in Mecklenburg County are awaiting trial in Superior Court. That total includes more than 100 people charged in homicides and about 150 defendants accused of other violent crimes.

To address that backlog, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III announced two changes:

Two prosecution teams will be combined into a single “felony crimes team” that will focus on drug trafficking, property crimes, drug crimes that involve violence and weapons, and general felonies.

Drug cases that are limited to simple possession will be referred to recovery agencies and other service providers.

Without those changes, Merriweather said, some defendants accused of violent crimes would not get their day in court for at least three years — and even longer for some accused of homicide.

