Affordable housing, education, criminal justice: How would you spend Mecklenburg County’s budget?

If you could wave a magic wand, how would you divide Mecklenburg County’s billion-dollar budget among local organizations and services?
Today, Mecklenburg County launches its Resident Budget Priority Survey for fiscal year 2022. This is the third year that residents can provide feedback to county staff about how to allocate its annual budget. Although fiscal year 2021 began July 1, the next budget cycle begins as soon as the current budget is passed.
More than 3,000 people responded to the survey last year and ranked education, health and human services, and affordable housing as top priorities. Broken down by race, survey results showed that affordable housing mattered most to Mecklenburg’s Black residents. Ninety-three percent of respondents felt that affordable housing efforts were underfunded.
According to the latest housing and homelessness data, roughly 125,000 renters and homeowners in Mecklenburg County are cost-burdened, meaning they’re spending more than 30% of their income on housing-related expenses. While Black workers make up about 22.8% of the regional workforce, they tend to be clustered in some of the region’s lowest-paying jobs.
In an economy still rebounding from Covid-related restrictions, Black workers continued to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights racial disparities in the workforce. Nationally, the unemployment rate for Black people was 10.8% in October, in comparison to Latinos (8.8%), Asians (7.6%) and Whites (6%).
Residents’ survey feedback and rankings are used by the Board of County Commissioners and county manager to assist with budget decisions during each fiscal year’s budget process. The board has identified five areas as its priorities: reducing racial disparities, funding pre-K, affordable housing, mental health, and parks and greenways.
Currently, county staff is operating with a $1.9 billion budget, with $1.44 billion of revenue generated from property and sales taxes. The bulk of the budget — $808.1 million — is put toward education and literacy. Residents can show county leaders how they would balance the budget by using the budget simulator. It includes details about Mecklenburg County’s revenue sources and expenses.
Click here to complete the brief Resident Budget Priority Survey. Paper copies will also be available at library branches across the county. Residents can also text “budget” to 1-833-686-1234 to receive and complete the survey via their smartphones.
Results will be provided to county commissioners in January during their annual retreat. County Manager Dena Diorio will present staff’s recommended budget next May. After a series of meetings and a public hearing, the board will decide on the county’s spending plan, and the property tax rate to support it, before final approval in June 2021.
Correction: An earlier version of this article said survey results would be presented to county commissioners in May.
