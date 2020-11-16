Affordable housing, education, criminal justice: How would you spend Mecklenburg County’s budget?

If you could wave a magic wand, how would you divide Mecklenburg County’s billion-dollar budget among local organizations and services?

Today, Mecklenburg County launches its Resident Budget Priority Survey for fiscal year 2022. This is the third year that residents can provide feedback to county staff about how to allocate its annual budget. Although fiscal year 2021 began July 1, the next budget cycle begins as soon as the current budget is passed.

More than 3,000 people responded to the survey last year and ranked education, health and human services, and affordable housing as top priorities. Broken down by race, survey results showed that affordable housing mattered most to Mecklenburg’s Black residents. Ninety-three percent of respondents felt that affordable housing efforts were underfunded.

Fiscal Year 2021 funding perceptions based on responses from African American residents in Mecklenburg County. The Resident Budget Priority Survey asked, “How do you feel about the level of funding for the below organizations/services?” See the full chart here. (Chart via Mecklenburg County)

According to the latest housing and homelessness data, roughly 125,000 renters and homeowners in Mecklenburg County are cost-burdened, meaning they’re spending more than 30% of their income on housing-related expenses. While Black workers make up about 22.8% of the regional workforce, they tend to be clustered in some of the region’s lowest-paying jobs.

In an economy still rebounding from Covid-related restrictions, Black workers continued to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights racial disparities in the workforce. Nationally, the unemployment rate for Black people was 10.8% in October, in comparison to Latinos (8.8%), Asians (7.6%) and Whites (6%).