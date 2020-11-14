Cheri Beasley inches ahead in race for chief justice of N.C. Supreme Court

Judge Cheri Beasley, the first Back woman to serve as North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, has inched ahead of her Republican challenger in the state’s latest vote tally.

As of 9:51 p.m. Friday, Beasley, a Democrat appointed to the post by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019, led Judge Paul Newby 35 votes, making it one of the closest races in an election year defined by Covid-19, mail-in ballots and a large voter turnout. Between the two, Beasley and Newby split more than 5.3 million votes.

Why it matters: If Beasley retains her narrow lead, she would be the only Democrat to win election this year on the state’s high court. Republicans won in three other Supreme Court races.

North Carolina’s Supreme Court, led by the chief justice, has a total of seven members.

