Share your stories about Thursday’s record rainfall.

The Charlotte region is drying out after yesterday’s heavy thunderstorms caused floods that blocked roads, knocked out power and required water rescues.

Meteorologists said more than four inches of rain fell, triggering flash flood warnings that lasted throughout the evening. City officials said 63 roads were blocked across the county, including parts of I-85.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to more than 112 calls related to flooding, including one that led to the evacuation of 143 students and staff from a charter school in University City.

At least six people have died across the state — three at a campground about an hour north of Charlotte and another three in car accidents caused by the rainy conditions.

