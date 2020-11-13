Local artists, reporters bring Covid-19 graphic novel to life

The Covid-19 pandemic influenced so many stories from various news outlets around Charlotte that the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative and BOOM Charlotte have partnered to create an eight-chapter graphic novel titled “The Pandemic: Stories of Covid-19.”

Each chapter pairs a local journalist with a local artist to illustrate comic book panels based on previously reported Covid-19 stories. A new chapter of the graphic novel will be released every two weeks before concluding in February. So far, the group has released its introduction and the first chapter, which retells the story of Covid-survivor Cedric Meekins and how contract tracing helped pinpoint the origins of how he contracted the disease.

“Covid-19 is affecting the lives of everyone,” says Chris Rudisill, director of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative. “This creates an opportunity to translate local news reporting and scientific information in a new and dynamic way that will reach audiences who are typically not regular news readers or viewers.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 10.4 million cases of Covid-19 reported in the U.S. With nearly 300,000 in North Carolina, the highest rate of infection is in Mecklenburg County.

Rudisill approached artist and BOOM Charlotte board member Marcus Kiser about leading the artwork for the project. When the idea for the graphic novel materialized, Manoj Kesavan, founder and executive director of BOOM Charlotte, said it felt in the spirit of the nonprofit’s way of giving artists opportunities to respond to significant events happening around the world.