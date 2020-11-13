CMPD releases video from June shooting on Beatties Ford Road, pleas for public’s help

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a one-minute video clip Friday morning in connection with the June 22 shooting that left four people dead along Beatties Ford Road. In the video, two men are seen shooting in retaliation to nearby gunfire by discharging their weapons out of and around a parked black SUV while multiple pedestrians run for cover.



During a press briefing Friday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said it’s a miracle that the shooting didn’t claim more lives because the video depicted “a total disregard and recklessness for human life.” The shooting occurred at a block party during Juneteenth weekend that CMPD estimates had over 400 people in attendance.



While Jennings said detectives put thousands of hours into solving this case, CMPD still needs the community’s assistance in identifying the two shooters seen in the video.



“The Beatties Ford Road corridor is a priority for the city and the county,” Jennings said. “I can assure you that we’re going to move heaven and earth to get this case resolved.”



CMPD hasn’t made any arrests in connection to the case, but Lt. Bryan Crum said 10 guns have been linked to the shootings, and detectives have recovered some of the firearms by using the National Integrative Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). Crum said NIBIN is a database that’s able to compare fired evidence from one crime scene to another.

