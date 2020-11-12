Interactive CLT dives deeper into museums’ art and culture

Four of Charlotte’s museums are collaborating to share deeper conversations around art, history and culture. Interactive CLT is a new augmented reality initiative where museum visitors can unlock more than 20 stories behind artworks and exhibits.

Participating institutions include Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Mint Museum Uptown and Levine Museum of the New South.

Using the AVO Insights app, museum guests point their smartphones at designated markers to discover behind-the-scenes tidbits and insights about the museums’ collections.

The Mint Museum selected five contemporary pieces created by Black artists. Within the stories, Senior Curator of American Art Jonathan Stuhlman and Community Relations Director Rubie Britt-Height highlight the works’ themes of social justice and being Black in America.

“We chose that intentionally,” said Michele Huggins, the Mint’s media relations and communications project manager.