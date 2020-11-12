Interactive CLT dives deeper into museums’ art and culture

Four of Charlotte’s museums are collaborating to share deeper conversations around art, history and culture. Interactive CLT is a new augmented reality initiative where museum visitors can unlock more than 20 stories behind artworks and exhibits.
Participating institutions include Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Mint Museum Uptown and Levine Museum of the New South.
Using the AVO Insights app, museum guests point their smartphones at designated markers to discover behind-the-scenes tidbits and insights about the museums’ collections.
The Mint Museum selected five contemporary pieces created by Black artists. Within the stories, Senior Curator of American Art Jonathan Stuhlman and Community Relations Director Rubie Britt-Height highlight the works’ themes of social justice and being Black in America.
“We chose that intentionally,” said Michele Huggins, the Mint’s media relations and communications project manager.
Interactive CLT is the result of a partnership led by the Arts & Science Council and AVO Insights. Filming of the participating museums took place back in February, but Huggins said the coronavirus pandemic upended plans for the spring launch.
Other featured experiences include:
- The “founding mothers” of the Gantt Center, Mary T. Harper and Bertha Maxwell Roddey.
- Levine Museum’s core exhibit, “Cotton fields to Skyscrapers: Reinventing Charlotte and the Carolina Piedmont in the New South,” through interviews with Harvey Gantt, Dorothy Counts-Scoggins and Hugh McColl.
- The architecture of the Bechtler Museum’s building.
Download the free AVO Insights app from the Apple or Google app stores to access the experiences during your visit to participating museums.
