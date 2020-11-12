CMPD announces mobile app that personalizes public safety

With the Queen City on the brink of exceeding 2019’s homicide count, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is rolling out a new mobile app to help prevent crimes and gather feedback from the community.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called the new MyCMPD mobile application a “game changer” in connecting local law enforcement directly to the public and personalizing public safety.

The application features near-real-time crime detection in users’ areas, geofenced push notification alerts for nearby public safety issues and a slew of existing CMPD services and resources — including Crime Stoppers, recruitment, division officers and more. Users can also explore nearby incidents, events and interactive guides. A future phase of the app will include interactive photos, videos, documents and voice recordings for crime tips.

“This is a one-stop-shop for services and resources,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Charlotte’s illegal homicide count is up to 104 after Saturday’s fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ruben Contreras Saturday in the 100 block of Orchard Trace Lane. The total is three away from last year’s 107 illegal homicides. CMPD continues to request the public’s help in solving violent crimes. Jennings said the app can quickly and accurately inform the public about events that may be transpiring in their area.