JCSU awarded $100,000 grant to help remote learning

Johnson C. Smith University students in need of laptops for remote learning will receive them through a $100,00 grant from Truist Financial Corporation.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused JSCU to shut down campus in the spring, resulting in students completing the semester remotely. School officials doubled down and announced in July that in-person classes would remain canceled through the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

While the majority of JSCU students received updated technology when the campus closed in March, an assessment by the college’s information technology department revealed that approximately 135 students did not have the necessary technology to continue remote learning effectively.

“We are grateful for the significant support Truist has provided the university,” Tami Simmons, JSCU’s vice president of institutional advancement, said in a press release. “Truist and Johnson C. Smith University have a shared vision to enhance the learning experience for our students through technology.”