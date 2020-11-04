JCSU awarded $100,000 grant to help remote learning

Johnson C. Smith University students in need of laptops for remote learning will receive them through a $100,00 grant from Truist Financial Corporation.
The Covid-19 pandemic caused JSCU to shut down campus in the spring, resulting in students completing the semester remotely. School officials doubled down and announced in July that in-person classes would remain canceled through the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
While the majority of JSCU students received updated technology when the campus closed in March, an assessment by the college’s information technology department revealed that approximately 135 students did not have the necessary technology to continue remote learning effectively.
“We are grateful for the significant support Truist has provided the university,” Tami Simmons, JSCU’s vice president of institutional advancement, said in a press release. “Truist and Johnson C. Smith University have a shared vision to enhance the learning experience for our students through technology.”
JSCU isn’t the only historically Black university that Truist has donated money to during the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank holding company also gifted Bowie State University $100,000 in September.
“At Truist, we’re committed to partnering with HBCUs and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for all we serve,” said Thomas Ransom, head of sales and client experience strategy and HBCU lead at Truist. “We hope this donation helps alleviate any technology or financial gaps students may experience so they can remain confident and focused on their education.”
