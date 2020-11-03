It’s Election Day. Here’s how it’s going across Mecklenburg County

After an election season like no other, we’ve reached Election Day. In record-breaking numbers, more than 4.5 million North Carolina voters have already made their decision, including 474,056 who cast ballots in person or by mail in Mecklenburg County.

Polls open today at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

We’re canvassing Mecklenburg County for all things Election 2020. Check back throughout the day for updates.