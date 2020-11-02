What happens once polls close on Election Day?

After more than 4.5 million North Carolina votes cast in person or by mail during early voting, it all comes down to the last ballots on Election Day. So, what happens once polling sites close on Nov. 3? Expect to hear projected winners by the end of the night, but it’ll be nearly Thanksgiving before we get the official results.

Why it matters: North Carolina has been on the must-watch list not only for the presidential election but also for several statewide races that can determine which party takes control. The hotly contested Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham is widely viewed as the tipping-point race to determine the Senate majority. Democrats are hoping for a ‘blue wave’ to flip the state legislature, which Republicans have controlled for nearly a decade.

N.C. Board of Elections anticipates that 97% percent or more of all ballots cast in the general election will be processed by Nov. 3 and that unofficial results will be reported by the end of election night.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board of elections, says the primary goal will be accuracy more than speed.

“State and county elections officials take many steps after every election to ensure all eligible votes are counted and the results are audited and accurate,” she said.

When will results be reported to the public?