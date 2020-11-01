News & Buzz

QCity Metro turns 12

Celebrate our 12th birthday with us!
By Bethany Lane
November 1, 2020

November is QCity Metro’s 12th Birthday! How are we celebrating? Well, each day this month, check the newsletter for a throwback to one of our old stories. We are also giving free stuff to our loyal readers and supporters like you! Wish us a happy birthday via the comments below, and you’ll be entered into one of twelve giveaways to win a QCity Metro mask, t-shirt, hat or a $25 visa gift card.

What are we asking for on our 12th birthday? 

  • Your continued support & engagement with our content
  • Tell your friends about QCity Metro
  • Consider becoming a member of our Press Club to support the writers, photographers & graphic designers who make our content possible
  • Follow us on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter

