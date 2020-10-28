After 45 years, City to unveil draft of plan for Charlotte’s growth

The City of Charlotte is calling for all residents to look toward the future and help create how Charlotte will grow over the next 20 years.

Charlotte has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, establishing the area as a vibrant and desirable place to live. However, city officials said the rapid development has also contributed to many challenges. To sustain growth, city leaders say it requires intention and strategy.

Residents are invited to attend “Drive into Charlotte’s Future,” a drive-in community meeting where city staff will unveil its draft Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Residents will be able to give their feedback on how Charlotte is developed over the next two decades before the plan is presented to city council for adoption in April. The city’s planning, design and development department is hosting the Covid-safe, family-friendly event this Saturday in the parking lot of The Park Expo in east Charlotte.

Why it matters

Charlotte has not drafted a comprehensive plan since 1975. Since North Carolina does not mandate what a comprehensive plan should look like, Charlotte has been able to get by with submitting area plans. Assistant City Manager and Director of Planning, Design and Development Taiwo Jaiyeoba said, as a result, Charlotte created plans for specific city districts instead of an overall plan. Jaiyeoba said in a press conference Tuesday that the city has nearly 100 plans that lack cohesion.

“The concept of that [a comprehensive plan] might be foreign to people, so we wanted to create that period of time for folks to create and engage in conversations with us reviewing the document and going back and forth in terms of feedback,” he told reporters.