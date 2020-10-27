Police Reports: 1 dead in east Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police’s homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night near the 1700 block of Pegram Street.

Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service shortly after 7:15 p.m., CMPD says. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health Main where he was later pronounced deceased.

This is Charlotte’s 99th homicide so far this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with homicide detectives or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave information anonymously. Individuals can also go online at charlottecrimestoppers.com to submit tips.