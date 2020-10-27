Election watch parties take on new look amid pandemic

Democrats and Republicans will be cheering on different candidates come Nov. 3, but because of Covid-19, both political parties may be watching 2020 Election Day coverage the same way — virtually or socially distanced.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that North Carolina would remain in Phase 3 because of the heightened number of Covid-19 cases across the state. Under Phase 3 guidelines, limits on mass gatherings remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. The governor’s limitations put a strain on both political parties’ plans for possible 2020 Election watch parties and celebrations. As of Oct. 26, Mecklenburg County has 33,299 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to county health officials.

Jane Whitley, chair of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, said there won’t be any large in-person gatherings come Election Day. Instead, she recommended doing a Zoom call that the party and media members can join to watch election coverage and speak to candidates.

“This is what I envisioned,” Whitley said. “In a way, we can all kind of be together and have individual smaller gatherings, and then we’ll just loop everybody in with Zoom.”

Inside the local Democratic Party headquarters in east Charlotte, there is a balcony, three 1,200-square-foot rooms and offices for state party members. A few people will be at the headquarters on Election Day, Whitley said.