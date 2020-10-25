Public safety, reimagining policing at the center of new City of Charlotte report

The City of Charlotte’s Safety and Accountability for Everyone (SAFE) Plan will be the framework for reimagining policing and public safety, tackling systemic issues and ensuring community equity in the Queen City. Charlotte City Council will vote to adopt the proposed SAFE Plan recommendations at Monday’s business meeting.

With the number of illegal homicides already at 98 (9 away from 2019’s total) and turbulent police-community relations stemming from the high-profile killings of Black civilians nationwide, city leaders and community stakeholders view the SAFE Plan as a step toward creating a safer Charlotte.

[Related: Police Reports: 1 dead in University City shooting; officers shot at in NoDa; 2 teens charged with murder]

For the past several months, top officials and city staff worked with residents and community leaders to review the city services that could increase the safety of Charlotte residents. For example, a community input group has met every other week since July to provide reactions and feedback to potential policy changes, programs, budgets, practices and plans related to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Beyond policing and public safety, the SAFE Plan addresses the need for affordable housing, transportation, workforce development and more jobs.