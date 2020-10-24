Police Reports: 1 dead in University City shooting; officers shot at in NoDa; 2 teens charged with murder

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating a shooting early Saturday near the University City area that left one person dead.
CMPD did not immediately release the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting, and no arrest was announced..
The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Potenza Drive in the University Division. When the police got there, they found the victim inside a home.
The killing was the city’s 98th of the year. (A suspicious death on May 16, initially investigated as a homicide, was changed last week to a suicide.) In 2019, CMPD reporter 107 illegal homicides, as well as other killings were police and prosecutors declined to press charges.
Also on Saturday:
Officers responding to a reported car break-in said they were shot at when they tried to stop a fleeing car suspected of being associated with the crime. The break-in was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Academy Street, in the NoDa neighborhood.
According to an initial police report, the officers did not return fire and were uninjured. No arrest was announced.
Earlier this week:
Two 16-year-old children were charged with murder after the killing of a 21-year-old man in the 800 block of Farmhurst Drive in southwest Charlotte. Police released few details of the fatal shooting, which was reported Wednesday. In addition to murder, the teens were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.
CMPD identified the victim as Jevon Ayala.
Anyone with information about an ongoing investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
