Police Reports: 1 dead in University City shooting; officers shot at in NoDa; 2 teens charged with murder

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating a shooting early Saturday near the University City area that left one person dead.

CMPD did not immediately release the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting, and no arrest was announced..

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Potenza Drive in the University Division. When the police got there, they found the victim inside a home.

The killing was the city’s 98th of the year. (A suspicious death on May 16, initially investigated as a homicide, was changed last week to a suicide.) In 2019, CMPD reporter 107 illegal homicides, as well as other killings were police and prosecutors declined to press charges.

