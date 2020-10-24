After Covid-19 outbreak, county orders United House of Prayer to halt large gatherings, including revival services

After an outbreak of Covid-19 at a Charlotte church, county health officials issued an order early Saturday seeking to halt all meetings and worship services at the church. The county further said that it was prepared to seek a court injunction if church officials chose to defy the county’s order.

The county’s order — an abatement for an imminent hazard. — was issued at 10 a.m. Saturday. Health authorities said they had learned that United House of Prayer For All People was planning to hold six-day revival service, starting Sunday, Oct. 25. Health officials said they had traced 121 cases of Covid-19 and three related deaths to a large event held Oct. 4-11 at the church’s Beatties Ford Road campus.

Mecklenburg County Manager Diorio told reporters that House of Prayer officials had refused to cooperate with health officials seeking to test its members and perform contact tracing for those who attended the previous event. Diorio said the county also had failed to get a commitment from church officials to cancel the planned revival.

[Read the county’s order of abatement]

“I do not take this authority lightly,” county Health Director Gibbie Harris, who issued the order, told reporters. “I have been in public health for over 30 years. This is the third abatement that I have ever issued in my entire career.”