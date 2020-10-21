Pandemic isn’t stopping these HBCU homecomings

While the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined traditional homecoming festivities, historically Black colleges and universities are capturing the spirit with virtual renditions.

Charlotte’s HBCU, Johnson C. Smith University, kicks off this weekend with a hybrid mix of virtual and in-person events. Here’s a sample of slated alumni events:

The JCSU 100 Club is hosting a Homecoming tailgate Saturday in Huntersville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 100 Ranson St.

Decorate your ride and pull up to the Alumni Reunion Drive-Thru Celebration and free mask giveaway, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Sustainability Village parking lot (Oct. 30)

The JCSU vs. Shaw University virtual DJ Battle is happening on Halloween, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Click here for JCSU’s full schedule.

The virtual edition of North Carolina A&T State University’s “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” is happening Oct. 29-31. Yesterday, the school dropped the full trailer for its “Stay at Homecoming” documentary premiering Oct. 30. Watch it here.

The Queen City Aggies alumni chapter is gathering for a virtual kickback on Oct. 29.

North Carolina Central University’s virtual Homecoming Game Day Experience on Oct. 31 will include virtual tailgates, a celebration of special milestones, sounds from the NCCU Sound Machine, Eagle football and music from the NCCU Greek Bowl. Click here for more info.