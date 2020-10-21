Organizers host an information day spotlighting Historic West End

Everything that you want and need to know about the Historic West End will be on full display this weekend.
Historic West End Information Day, organized by neighborhood resident Tiffany Fant, will bring together multiple stakeholders for a community-focused event this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 2020 Beatties Ford Road (near the LaSalle Street intersection).
“It’s about bringing cohesiveness to the corridor and to see if we can build bridges,” said Fant, founder of Qwantum Consulting.
The event is free and open to the public. Volunteers will give away 100 hot meals and free ice cream and provide information about organizations that service the area.
Fant, a social justice advocate, set out to host a modest community cookout for West End residents. Originally, she planned to give away school supplies and personal protective equipment. A friend connected her to University Soup Kitchen, a nonprofit that feeds low-income families and homeless residents, which led to other partnerships.
The event morphed into a bigger gathering with community partners including Action NC, For the Struggle, Black Voters Matter, Black and Green Network, Sol Nation, E-Fix Development Corp. and American Deli restaurant.
“It’s grown into Historic West End Information Day because everyone doesn’t know what everyone is doing,” she said. “It was a way to invite everyone out.”
Attendees are required to wear masks and handwashing stations will be available. Security and barricades will assist with crowd control and social distancing.
Fant didn’t spill all the details but said attendees will be in for a surprise as the event comes to its end.
For more information on Historic West End Information Day, email Tiffany Fant at tiffany.fant@gmail.com.
This article is part of a Historic West End journalism project funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Sign up for our West End Connect newsletter to keep up with our reporting.
