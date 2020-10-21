2 deaths, 68 confirmed Covid-19 cases linked to event at west Charlotte church

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials say that 68 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 are connected to convocation events that took place at the United House of Prayer for All People from Oct. 4-11. Of the 68 confirmed cases, two deaths have been reported.

Included in the total confirmed cases, is a cluster of six cases from Madison Saints Paradise South Independent Living (1821 Bishop Madison Ln.). The independent living facility reported that all its residents have since been tested for Covid-19, Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington said.

One of the individuals connected to the cluster is one of two confirmed deaths linked to the convocation event, Washington said. The other death is someone who participated in the event.

During a virtual media update Wednesday, Washington said county health officials attempted to contact 94 “close contacts” of the 68 confirmed cases to alert them about getting tested and quarantining immediately.

Mecklenburg County has been in contact with health departments throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and New York to inform them of the potential outbreak. Local officials recommended the health departments monitor for potential Covid-19 cases that may be connected to the House of Prayer event.