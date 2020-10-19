Pizza to the Polls will deliver free food to Charlotte voters waiting in long lines

Pizza to the Polls, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that delivers free food to crowded polling places, is coming to Charlotte this voting season, starting Saturday.

According to the organization’s website, Charlotte is one of 25 cities where voters waiting in long lines will get free food. Deliveries in Charlotte are scheduled for Oct. 24, Oct. 29-31, and then again on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Why it matters: After four days of early voting in North Carolina, long lines had been reported all over the states, including in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. As of Sunday, more than 905,000 early ballots had been cast, according to the State Board of Elections. Another 608,000 voters had cast absentee ballots. (The state has more than 7.2 million registered voters.)

“Hunger is the last thing that should hurt our elections. Our mission is to create the same enthusiasm that brought everyone to the polling site in the first place,” Scott Duncombe, who cofounded Pizza to the Polls, said in a statement.

Since its founding in 2016, the organization has raised $490,000 and delivered 16,500 pizzas to 2,500 polling places. This year, it has launched a food truck program in partnership with Uber Eats and various restaurants.

How it works