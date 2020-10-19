Charlotte Black Restaurant Week kicks off its fourth year

Charlotte Black Restaurant Week begins today and will run through Oct. 31, spotlighting Black-owned food spots for a fourth straight year.

The annual event, hosted by Black Business Owners of Charlotte (BBOC), will bring attention to an economic sector that has struggled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Under Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan for reopening the state’s economy, restaurants remain subject to capacity limits and other restrictions for in-person dining.

“We’re working closely with restaurants to ensure they follow strict guidelines put forth by Gov. Cooper,” Cathay Dawkins, founder and CEO of BBOC, said. “We are also encouraging owners to add more outside dining, join a third-party delivery service (such as Uber Eats) and use reservation services like Open Table.”

Restaurants that participate in the annual event agree to offer customer discounts, up to 50% in some instances, according to the event’s web site.

One of the week’s signature events, Black Food Truck Friday, is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 3-9 p.m. at Car Stereo Wholesale (3146 Freedom Drive ). Dawkins told QCity Metro in September that BBOC was “treading lightly” in terms of hosting the food truck event and even considered doing a drive-thru event in its place.