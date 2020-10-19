2 dead in east Charlotte shooting

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting in east Charlotte Monday that left a man and woman dead in the 2100 block of Kilborne Drive.

Eastway Division officers responded to reports of a person being shot shortly after 12:14 p.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and MEDIC pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers later located an adult female who had been snot. She died after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main.

Those killings marked the 95th and 96th illegal homicide in Charlotte so far this year. The city ended 2019 with 107 homicides.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with homicide detectives or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave information anonymously. Individuals can also go online at charlottecrimestoppers.com to submit tips.