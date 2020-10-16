Mecklenburg County voters turnout by the thousands for the first day of early voting

Debra Wideman grabbed her coffee and portable chair before joining the growing line of people waiting to cast their vote on the first day of one-stop early voting. It was 7:15 a.m., 45 minutes before the former Pier 1 site in University City officially opened to voters.

For Wideman, 65, it was a no-brainer that she’d vote in person this year, despite the crowd of nearly 200 people that snaked around to the Ross department store.

“It was automatic to come out and stand on line because of what our ancestors had done,” she said. “I didn’t want the easy way out. I wanted it to be a statement.”

Protecting social security benefits and medical coverage were issues top of mind as she reached the check-in around 10 a.m. She’s retired with a daughter who falls into the pre-existing condition category.

