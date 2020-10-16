Fatal shooting in uptown Charlotte is city’s latest homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detectives are investigating a homicide near the intersection of North College Street and East 12th Street in uptown.

CMPD says officers responded to the shooting early Friday shortly before 4:10 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information about the case can call 704-432-TIPS to speak with detectives or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave information anonymously.