CMPD requests community’s help as homicide count reaches 94

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings pleaded to the community to work with the police department in solving active and ongoing homicide cases.



At a CMPD press briefing Wednesday, Jennings called the three homicides that took place within a 12-hour timespan on Monday night and Tuesday morning “disturbing.”



“I’ve been doing this for almost 29 years. Without hesitation, this is one of the most challenging that I’ve ever seen in my career,” Jennings said.



Jennings commended the homicide unit and the community for CMPD’s 73% clearance rate, which he said is well above the national average.



“Our men and women in blue, and other members of this agency, have stepped up,” he said. “The community has also stepped up, and I’m very happy about that because we can’t improve as an agency without them. This is not something the police can have and put on our shoulders ourselves.”