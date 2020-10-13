Lowe’s Foundation grant to focus on preserving affordable housing along Beatties Ford Road

Homeowners in west Charlotte can spruce up their homes courtesy of a $1.33 million grant from the Lowe’s Foundation.

The foundation awarded the grant to Charlotte’s housing and neighborhood services to help rehabilitate and preserve single-family affordable housing along the Beatties Ford Road Corridor.

Funding will support the city’s Safe Home Rehabilitation Program, which provides grants to homeowners for critical repairs that bring their home into compliance with the city’s housing code and other property improvements. The program also helps older residents remain in their homes and families earning 60% of the area’s median income avoid gentrification by remaining in place.

The grant from Charlotte-based Lowe’s and its foundation is part of a larger initiative that will invest $9.25 million in funds, products and gift cards to support local charities. Focus areas include safety, affordable housing, skilled trades and technology, along with small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

It will complement the ongoing Corridors of Opportunity work announced last month to invest in six corridors throughout Charlotte.