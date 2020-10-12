Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigate two homicides less than an hour apart

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that took place Monday evening.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., North Division officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and W. W.T. Harris Boulevard. When they arrived, according to the police report, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Less than an hour later, around 6:15 p.m., officers from the Metro division responded to an assault with deadly weapon call for service near the 1200 block of Campus Street in northwest Charlotte. Officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified either victim or shared details about what led to the city’s 92nd and 93rd illegal homicide.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with homicide detectives, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.