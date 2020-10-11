Vance High School could bear name of civil rights attorney Julius Chambers

Community members will learn Tuesday if Vance High School will be renamed after late civil rights attorney Julius Chambers.

This summer, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced a full review of school names across the district, including the renaming process for those that “many in our community say glorify a racist, hateful and painful past.” Zebulon B. Vance High School in northeast Charlotte is the first school to go through the process.

Vance was a Confederate soldier who served as North Carolina governor and senator in the 1800s. He also owned enslaved people and “spoke out against and fought anti-discrimination laws and other protections for racial minorities,” Winston said during the June 24 school board meeting.

He added, “We know changing the school’s name is largely symbolic, but it is an important step in the right direction.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools previously gathered feedback for the top three names under consideration: Julius L. Chambers High School, Queen City High School and University City High School.

Julius Chambers’ impact on education