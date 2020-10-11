Man charged with fatal stabbing in east Charlotte

A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in east Charlotte late Friday.

Authorities identified the victim as Kwame Anwar Pugh, 25.

According to an initial police reporter, at 8:40 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to a home in the 5000 block of Cheval Place after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. (Cheval Place is near Central Avenue and N. Sharon Amity Road.) When officers got there, they found Pugh with a stab wound. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

In their initial report, the police said they weren’t looking for additional suspects. CMPD released no motive for the killing, the 90th in Charlotte so far this year.

