Crime

Man charged with fatal stabbing in east Charlotte

A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in east Charlotte late Friday. Authorities […]
Stock Photo
By Glenn Burkins
October 11, 2020

A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in east Charlotte late Friday.

Authorities identified the victim as Kwame Anwar Pugh, 25.

According to an initial police reporter, at 8:40 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to a home in the 5000 block of Cheval Place after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. (Cheval Place is near Central Avenue and N. Sharon Amity Road.) When officers got there, they found Pugh with a stab wound. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

In their initial report, the police said they weren’t looking for additional suspects. CMPD released no motive for the killing, the 90th in Charlotte so far this year.

Anyone with information about an unsolved case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or go online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

QCity Metro thanks its sponsors. Become One.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

Leave a Reply

Editors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.

This Story is Tagged: