Saturday News Quiz Oct. 10

By Bethany Lane October 10, 2020 1. Culture"This will be all Black artists taking over a White gallery," said Will Jenkins about an exhibit related to slavery at the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art, titled:*EscapeOff The PlantationNON-AssimilatorsCapitalistic Emancipation2. PoliticsUsually debates are not a factor in election outcomes, yet these results from ECU's recent survey of NC voters may stem from Trump's aggressive debate approach*Biden trails by 2 pointsTrump trails by 7 pointsThe majority are undecidedBiden leads by 4 points3. InstagramThis celebrity & Charlotte native hosted a voter-registration drive this week called Vote Baby Vote, where at least 30 people got registered.*Steph CurryMiley CyrusDaBabyDenzel Washington4. Local GovernmentTo combat the spread of Covid-19, the Mecklenburg Board of Elections will removed ___ at the polls this year.*Long linesI Voted stickersDigital votingLive poll workers - computers instead5. Election 2020On Sept. 4, the NC Superior Court ruled 2-1 that requiring felons to pay all fees & fines before registering to vote was ___. This allows 2,500 Mecklenburg residents the right to vote.*ConstitutionalDiscriminatoryContradicted the Equal Voting Rights ActUnconstitutional
