Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday in northwest Charlotte.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting, and no arrest was announced.

According to an initial police report, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road at 3:41 a.m. after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When the police got there, they found the victim near the roadway. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing was the 89th illegal homicide in Charlotte so far this year. (Other killings in the county are ruled legally justified.) Charlotte-Mecklenburg ended 2019 with 107 illegal homicides.