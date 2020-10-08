Opinion | Digital divide has become a chasm due to Covid

Covid-19 and the subsequent stay-at-home orders, working and schooling from home and social distancing have highlighted many of the disparities that exist in our world. The digital divide is yet another story of “haves and have-nots.”

It is the gulf between those who have access to devices and the internet and those who do not. Today, it’s affecting their ability to prosper more than ever before. Even if you have access to technology, access to reliable broadband internet impacts our quality of life in many areas — delivery of health care, education, access to information and, not least of all, employment and economic opportunity. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the digital divide a critical issue directly linked to finding, securing and maintaining a job – and quality of life.

Imagine your day and the challenges created when you do not have consistent, reliable, quality access to broadband internet or devices to use the internet. Just as there are “food deserts,” many of our neighbors are living in “broadband deserts.”

According to Digital Charlotte, in 2017 almost 5,000 households in Mecklenburg County had no internet access at all or didn’t have the means to purchase it in the future. That’s nearly 20% of the county’s population. Unfortunately, these deserts are often in communities of color, and in areas that experience economic inequities such as income and education.

Over the past three years, participant data suggests there is approximately a 35% chance that a person served by Goodwill will not have broadband internet access. This issue is not contained to rural areas, but also urban and suburban areas. Data from the Federal Communications Commission reveals that percentages of people and businesses in south Charlotte often have access to broadband at rates three times higher than the rest of the city.