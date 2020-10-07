“I Voted” stickers gone, hand sanitizer after ballots cast and other changes voters will see when polling sites open

Record numbers of Mecklenburg County voters are expected to vote by absentee ballot during the 2020 general election because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to local election officials, voters requested 153,385 absentee ballots at the end of September, five times the amount requested for the 2016 election.

But with more than 770,000 registered voters in the county, that leaves hundreds of thousands of residents eligible to vote in person.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections workers and volunteers are being trained both in person and virtually in preparation for early voting, which begins Oct. 15. Because of safety concerns over Covid-19, you’ll notice some changes at your polling place.

QCity Metro spoke with Kristin Mavromatis, public information officer for the county board of elections, about the precautions being put in place to protect election workers, volunteers and voters. Here’s an overview of some of the changes you can expect to see beginning Oct. 15:

Face shields, masks and gloves will be provided to site coordinators and poll workers. Site coordinators and poll workers are required to wear a face mask but not required to wear the shields or gloves.

Plexiglass sneeze guards will be at check-in stations, and machines will have a privacy screen.

Voters will be given their own pen to use. There will be no sharing of pens. The pen is replacing the “I voted” stickers as a thank you gift for voting.

Masks are strongly encouraged and will be provided if requested by a voter. Poll workers are not allowed to turn away voters because they choose not to wear a mask.

Lines may look longer than in the past, but that’s partly because people will be asked to stay six feet apart. There will be decals on the ground to help people know where they should stand. Board of election workers also will be on location to assist with distancing and proper line etiquette.

There will be hand sanitizer provided. However, look for it after you’ve turned in your ballot. Mavromatis said hand sanitizer is purposefully being provided after people vote because it can smear ink and damage the ballot.

Because of the expected turnout and safety protocols needed, the county has added new early voting sites, including Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium. The total number of early voting sites is now 33, up from 22 during the general election four years ago.