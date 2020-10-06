JCSU receives $6 million technology grant from IBM

IBM awarded Johnson C. Smith University $6 million as a part of its Skills Academy Academic Initiative. The multi-year program by IBM is donating more than $100 million in assets, including university guest lectures, curriculum content, digital badges, software and faculty training to select historically Black colleges and universities by the end of 2020.

Terik Tidwell, executive director at JCSU’s Smith Tech-Innovation Center, says the financial investment will be multi-faceted.

“For faculty, it will further research, curriculum development, and professional development. For students, it will enhance students’ career-readiness through experiential learning, internships and jobs, undergraduate research, and IBM certificates,” he said.

He added that the funding will enhance the institution’s technological infrastructure needs. Tidwell says it will also enhance outreach and workforce development programs focused in tech.

The IBM Skills Academy is a comprehensive, integrated program to prepare students for the workplace. Learning tracks address topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, design thinking and quantum computing.