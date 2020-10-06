Charlotte artists’ “Off The Plantation” exhibit spotlights impact of American capitalism

To fully understand the “Off the Plantation” exhibit, the organizers say you must experience it in person. Part One of the two-part series will debut this weekend at Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art and predominantly features Black creators.

Gallery owner Sonya Pfeiffer said the exhibition is the result of an ongoing conversation that began in 2019.

“This two-part exhibition is meant to provoke thought and draw the viewer into the world of artists who have been marginalized by a system that expects a certain level of assimilation,” she said.

Event organizers and artists have been keeping further details about the exhibition top secret. One of the featured artists, Carla Aaron-Lopez aka “kingcarla,” explained the reason behind the secrecy.

“The reason why we are keeping a lot of it secret is because if I tell you, are you still going to come?” she said jokingly. “But also, if you’re trying to get off of the plantation, why would you tell the whole world?”